WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment building ceiling collapsed in West Miami-Dade.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene near West Park Drive and Northwest 3rd Street Monday night.

The ceiling reportedly fell onto a covered walkway.

No one was hurt and no one was displaced.

It is unclear what caused the ceiling to collapse.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.