SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews battled a blaze in the city of South Miami.

At around 5:46 a.m. on Saturday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was sent out to reports of a fire in a home off 62nd Avenue and Southwest 64th Street.

Firefighters used an axe at one point to break through the charred remains of the home.

“The smell was really bad, so I figured something was on fire,” said resident Augusto Ramos. “So I got out of the studio and I saw the door of the unit was black. So we just ran and woke up everyone.”

At least 6 units were damaged during the incident.

Fire officials went door to door, ensuring everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

