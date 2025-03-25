HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the area of North 32nd Street and North 64th Avenue.

Firefighters conducted a preliminary search of the residence and determined it was vacant at the time of the fire.

Aerial view from 7Skyforce showed thick clouds of white smoke emitting from the roof as crews hosed down the exterior of the structure. The fire was extinguished a short time after.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

