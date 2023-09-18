HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders were at the scene of a fire in Homestead after a propane tank explosion.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were on the scene, along with HazMat crews, at Mamma Mia Pizzeria after reports of an explosion in the area.

Viewer video showed a propane tank outside of the restaurant, located on Northeast Sixth Street and North Krome Avenue, up in flames and scoring the side of the establishment.

Fire rescue crews remained on the scene after they extinguished the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.