NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were evacuated from a mobile home fire after it caught on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the mobile home at 2281 NE 135th Lane, Wednesday afternoon.

All occupants were safely evacuated by rescue crews.

Units were able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

