MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home that caught on fire over the weekend ignited again.

A panicked neighbor grabbed her phone to record as a fire ripped through the Miami Gardens home Saturday.

“My neighbor’s house is on fire, and they’re not home, and there is a dog in there,” said a neighbor in a video.

“This is where the fire started, in this room,” pointed out Edith, who’s home was destroyed.

Edith and her two daughters spent their Monday trying to salvage what they could.

“I raised my two girls here and then my grandchildren. Everything’s gone,” said Edith.

The family of six was not home when something ignited the flames at the house off Northwest Fourth Avenue near 199th Street.

“It’s scary, let me tell you. When you lose everything, all my life,” said Edith.

An entire lifetime of memories and belongings were turned to char. The family has been left with nothing. They’re just thankful they still have each other.

“I thank you, God, they’re alive,” said Edith.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family is now trying to figure out what to do next and will have to find a place to stay.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

