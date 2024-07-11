NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment building in North Miami Beach made a fire escape after a blaze ignited inside one of the units.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 22nd Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Cameras captured smoke and flames shooting out the door of one of the units as nearby residents got out safely.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control and are letting residents back into the building.

No one was hurt.

