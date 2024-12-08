MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast 202nd Terrace and Second Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At least one unit seen with extensive smoke damage on the second floor.

Officials said the fire is under control

No injuries were reported.

