A fire hydrant was hit while crews put out nearby flames, but the impact caused a big mess.

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home on Southwest 148th Street and 80th Avenue in Palmetto Bay. When the truck hit a hydrant it caused water to gush out.

Although there was no water main breakage, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews responded to shut off the water from the hydrant to contain the spill.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Fire Department said everyone inside the house evacuated safely.

Now, officials investigating what caused the fire.

