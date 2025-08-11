SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a garbage chute at a Sunny Isles Beach hotel.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort on 167th Street and Collins Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, everyone in the building was evacuated safely.

Firefighters have since extinguished the flames.

Crews inspected the the building to make sure the fire didn’t spread.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

