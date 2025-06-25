NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A freezer fire erupted inside Walmart in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the supermarket on Tuesday night.

Video, shared by customers, captures flames and smoke billowing from the fridge.

Officials said someone used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

