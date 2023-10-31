SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed power line became the catalyst for a blaze that tore through a shed and extended its reach to a neighboring home.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene near the intersection of Bird Road and 59th Avenue, Monday evening.

The shed, caught in the initial inferno, was completely destroyed in the fire’s relentless advance, leaving only a charred wall of the adjacent house.

No one was harmed, but four people, including one child, were impacted by this blaze.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the people affected by this incident.

Authorities are investigating the root cause of the downed power line.

