SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were seen battling a blaze that broke out in Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the blaze was first reported at around 11:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The fierce flames engulfed what appears to be an abandoned trailer on Northwest 112th Avenue and Northwest First Terrace next to a home set to be demolished this morning.

Firefighters conducted a fire attack and were able to get the fire under control.

The incident comes only a day after residents were forced to evacuate their homes due to new developments.

Residents of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park had received an eviction notice in November of last year, after officials said they would begin preparations to tear their community down in order to begin a new development project in its place.

The residents were told they needed to vacate their homes by midnight on Monday; however, many residents protested the demolition, vowing not to leave until they were forced to.

Some residents are still in their homes as the class action lawsuit continues to pend.

No injuries were reported, and, according to the Sweetwater Police Department, the fire is being investigated as an act of arson.

