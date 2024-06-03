HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A supermarket has burst into flames overnight in Hialeah.

The incident occurred at the National Supermarket # 2 on Palm Avenue near 55th Street.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze that had broken out at the Hialeah supermarket. Now, cleanup crews are on the scene to remove the charred debris and begin restoring the site.

One man at the location last night said it was a “very scary” scene due to the amount of flames coming out of the building.

Video footage of the aftermath showed a significant emergency responder presence surrounding the supermarket.

Fire officials said there was so much smoke and flames that they had to request a second-alarm crew to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported as the supermarket was closed at the time of the fire.

It remains unclear how the fire started. The Hialeah Fire Department has been contacted for more information.

