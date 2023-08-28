NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potentially hazardous situation unfolded at a cement plant in Northwest Miami-Dade after flames ignited nearby.

The fire, which started at an open commercial building located near Northwest 12th Street and 137th Avenue, prompted a First-Alarm fire for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to de-escalate the situation. According to fire officials, units arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce showed the activity of fire rescue as they quickly maintained the flames. Firefighters attacked the fire with hose lines and aerial trucks from the outside

Officials on the scene are now monitoring hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

