NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large yacht went up in flames in Northeast Miami-Dade early Saturday morning, leaving it destroyed.

Fire rescue officials said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at Haulover Park Marina.

They also expressed concern about the fuel of the boat and neighboring yachts.

The fire was extinguished after a massive effort by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later in the morning.

No injuries were reported by officials.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.

