WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames broke out on the highway leading to an ambulance emergency.

On Saturday evening, three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire involving an unoccupied transport ambulance near West State Road 836, or the Dolphin Expressway, and Northwest 87th Avenue.

The call came in at 8:21 p.m. and once firefighters arrived, they found an ambulance’s engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

