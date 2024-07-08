SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade late Sunday night, causing extensive damage and sending one person to the hospital.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a residence near Southwest 59th Street and 37th Court. Cellphone footage captured flames shooting out of the home.

Firefighters worked through the night and managed to extinguish the blaze. The aftermath revealed a charred front door and broken windows, which firefighters smashed to gain entry and combat the flames.

Significant damage was reported, affecting the family residing in the home. One person was transported to the hospital but their condition remains unknown.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been contacted for more information.

