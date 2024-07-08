SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade late Sunday night, sending one person to the hospital and injuring two firefighters.

The blaze was reported as a First Alarm fire around 10:30 p.m. at a residence near Southwest 34th Street and 96th Court. Officials said the flames started in the backyard patio and extended into the home. Cellphone footage captured flames shooting out of the back of the home, which acts as a living space for another tenant, known as an efficiency.

A woman who lives in the rear of the house said the flames went out of control while she did her laundry. When 7News interviewed her, she did not want to show her face on camera but she did appear to have soot covering her hands.

“My son arrived and saved my life by risking his,” the woman said in Spanish.

She said her son was transported to the hospital where he now has to get surgery on his legs. Sadly, her cat lost its life due to the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters worked through the night and managed to extinguish the blaze. The aftermath revealed a charred front door and broken windows, which firefighters smashed to gain entry and combat the flames. One neighbor said she heard a loud boom, which she mistook for fireworks.

Significant damage was reported, affecting the family residing in the home. The renter said everything they owned is gone and all she has is the clothes on her back.

MDFR reported two firefighters also sustained minor injuries as a result of the blaze. The firefighters were transported to a local area hospital where they were treated and released.

As the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Red Cross was requested to assist those affected by this fire. Code compliance surveyed the house and deemed it as unsafe.

