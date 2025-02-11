NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in the backyard of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon, quickly spreading and fully engulfing the structure.

Residents attempted to put out the flames using a water hose before firefighters arrived at the scene near Northeast 174th Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed flames consuming the structure as residents desperately tried to control the fire. Despite their efforts, the blaze spread rapidly.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

