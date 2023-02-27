NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has left at least one business and one car a charred mess in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It was a two-alarm fire was seen burning near Northwest 94th Street and 17th Avenue, Monday, at around 5 p.m.

Over 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks arrived on the scene and had much of the fire out by 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., there were still hot spots to be tackled.

A structure as well as at least one vehicle in the back of the building were also seen fully engulfed by flames.

Three firefighters were seen on the roof as smoke was seen rising underfoot.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.