NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames forced the resident of a Northwest Miami-Dade home to make a fire escape.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 30th Avenue and 60th Street, ar around 3:35 p.m., Wednesday.

First responders arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the front door and window of the single-story structure.

Officials said one person was inside at the time but managed to get out safely along with three pets.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the flames and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The home was gutted. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

