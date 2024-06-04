MIAMI (WSVN) - Flames ripped through a Miami home Monday, gutting the interior and causing extensive damage.

Sometime before noon, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the house near Fourth Terrace and Northwest 30th Avenue as smoke poured out.

The American Red Cross coordinated emergency aid for the five adults impacted by the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire, but the home was deemed unsafe.

