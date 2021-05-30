HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through two apartment buildings in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of East 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Video showed thick smoke billowing from the buildings. The extent of the damage is visible from above the structures.

Officials said the fire destroyed five units in each building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

