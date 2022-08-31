HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station number four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade.

“We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s.

It is all thanks to Lowe’s and some employees from their Hialeah and Davie locations.

The workers, many who grew up in the area, volunteered their time. The company, with a few thousand in supply, came to help spruce up the station, Wednesday morning.

According to the department, they said it will make it more welcoming for their firefighters and the community.

“Oh extraordinary, it’s an extraordinary feeling that they don’t have to do this, but they do,” said Hialeah Fire Department Chief Willians Guerra.

“We as a city welcome it, we support it and thank them” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

Local artist, Eddy Rafael, who is also from Hialeah, will add his touch.

He will soon paint a rendering of a mural on the side of the building.

“Firefighters are always giving back, so this is my way to give back to them,” Rafael said.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of September.

