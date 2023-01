NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Ninth Avenue and Northwest 81st Street.

The windows of one residence were blown out.

It is not clear if anyone was inside at the time.

