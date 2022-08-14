WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment unit in West Miami-Dade sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out.

Cellphone video captured smoke billowing from the unit located on Southwest 17th Lane, near 134th Avenue, Saturday evening.

The flames caused devastating damage, leaving the unit charred and ruining furniture and electronics.

Sadly, a dog was killed in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

