MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire at a Miami International Airport parking garage damaged 12 vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Crews responded just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the 2100 block of NW 42nd Ave. after responding to reports of a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and multiple cars engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, brought it under control, and worked to clear lingering smoke.

Four vehicles were destroyed, while eight nearby vehicles were damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials also inspected the garage for potential structural damage.

