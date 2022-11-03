MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene at the house, at 1470 NW 173 Terrace, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the fire was seen engulfing part of the home’s roof.

Crews were inside the house for about 15 minutes.

At one point, their commander told them to get out because the fire was out of control.

Aerial ladders were placed against the home as crews started to douse the roof with water.

Firefighters were then able to reenter the home to break all the windows out around the building to find any people inside. However, no occupants were in the home.

The fire was declared a knockdown, which means the fire is now under firefighters’ control.

Florida Power and Light were also called to the scene as a safety precaution for fire crews because there was a power pole that supplied power to the home.

The electricity was disconnected to the house, and crews remain on the scene monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.