MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a warehouse fire in Miami that erupted on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast 67th Street and Northeast 3nd Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Fire Rescue said crew have the fire under control and are working on hotspots.

Due to the roof being considered questionable by officials, fire crews evacuated the warehouse staff.

No injuries were reported.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where it captured heavy black smoke coming from the warehouse.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.