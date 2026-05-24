SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are dealing with a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A big cloud of smoke in the sky from the wildfire can be seen burning near Southwest 120th Street and 137th Avenue in the West Kendall area.

Firefighters sent a strong stream of water over the burning grass which is right beside a park.

This fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported.

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