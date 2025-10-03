NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to rescue a cat after it got stuck inside a car’s engine.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area near 80th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

The crew was able to find the feline and pull it out safely.

The animal appeared to have been trapped for hours, but did not appear to be hurt.

Following the rescue mission, one of the firefighters who responded to the call adopted the cat.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.