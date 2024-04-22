NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished flames that erupted at the front of a tractor trailer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area near Northwest 82nd Street and 2nd Court, Monday afternoon.

The fire sent heavy smoke into the air as crews battled the flames.

The driver of the tractor was able to get out safely.

It is unclear what started the fire.

