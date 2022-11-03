MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a home in Miami Gardens, but one person who was inside at the time was able to escape to safety.

Fifteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks responded to the scene of the house fire along the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

Officials said the blaze sparked just before 4 p.m. The bulk of the fire appeared to come from the back of the house.

Family members said a woman was inside the home when the fire started, but she was able to get out of the home safely.

“Anything could have happened, so we are very, very happy,” said Camille Anderson, the sister of one of those who reside at the house.

Anderson said her 65-year-old brother was not home at the time the fire ignited, but his wife was.

Anderson said her brother was alerted by a neighbor who called him, and that was when he and family members rushed over.

“When I got the call, I was in shock, and I just got here as soon as I can,” she said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where flames were seen shooting from the home’s roof.

Firefighters were inside the house for about 15 minutes when their commander told them to get out because the fire was out of control.

Aerial ladders were placed against the home as crews started to douse the roof with gallons of water.

Firefighters were then able to reenter the home to break out all the windows as they looked for any people inside. However, no occupants were in the home.

Anderson said she’s grateful that the outcome was not worse.

“Things have been lost, yes, that can be replaced but, you know, life is precious,” she said.

“I feel really bad, because everything that is in there, all our moments that we cherish and everything, all our stuff in there, is burned now,” said another family member.

The family is not being allowed to enter the house and will not be able to spend the night there.

Florida Power and Light crews were also called to the scene as a safety precaution for fire crews because there was a power pole that supplied power to the home.

The electricity was disconnected to the house, and crews remained at the scene for several hours monitoring the situation. They wrapped up just after 6 p.m., but their investigation is ongoing.

