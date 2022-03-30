NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida resident made a fire escape after flames sparked at an apartment unit in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of the blaze in the area of 14500 NE 6th Ave, Tuesday night.

The flames were contained to the first floor.

The second and third floors of the apartment sustained smoke and water damage.

One person who was in the apartment when it happened managed to get out unharmed.

Three people are now in need of a new place to stay. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting them.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.