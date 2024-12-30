NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters helped out a man who suddenly got stuck in a boom truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the stuck person in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 95th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the man stuck in the bucket and fire crews helping him out.

The man needed help getting out of the bucket of the truck.

Two crew members carefully got the man onto their truck to bring him down.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.