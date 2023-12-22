CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a man after, they said, firefighters who responded to a truck fire in Cutler Bay made a disturbing discovery.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a shopping center near Southwest 92nd Avenue and Old Cutler Road, at around 1:45 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video posted to social media captured the vehicle fully engulfed.

When crews put out the flames, police said, firefighters found a man’s body in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck.

Officers shut down a wide swath of the parking lot where the burning vehicle was located.

Current situation in Cutler Bay, after a body was found burned in this pickup truck. @MiamiDadePD say they’ve got a man in custody being interviewed now by homicide detectives. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qgZQVvO3M7 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 22, 2023

Detectives initially said they were treating this as a death investigation, but MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed on Thursday night that another man has been detained and is being questioned by homicide detectives.

As of 10 p.m., the police investigation has lasted more than eight hours.

7News cameras captured a second scene near a Bank of America branch. Crime scene investigators were seen standing over something hidden from view, as they took pictures and collected evidence. At one point, they were seen going through a backpack.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

