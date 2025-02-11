NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews were able to get the upper hand on a shed fire that broke out in the backyard of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents, including a nearby construction worker, attempted to put out the flames using a water hose before firefighters arrived at the scene near Northeast 174th Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed flames consuming the structure as residents in the area desperately tried to control the fire. Despite their efforts, the blaze spread rapidly.

Fire crews arrived minutes later and began containing the fire before it engulfed a nearby tree.

No injuries were reported and the flames were limited to the outdoor shed.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.