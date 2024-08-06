OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire that broke out in a junkyard in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Opa-locka Police were dispatched to the scene of a junkyard fire in the 3300 block of NW 127th Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.

7News captured firefighters fighting the flames and thick clouds of black smoke up high on ladders as cars in the junkyard were engulfed in flames.

MDFR said firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire as multiple cars were on fire.

“If it takes 45 minutes to roll out 700 feet of fire hose because there’s no infrastructure, this is what happens,” said Mark Cooper who owns the junkyard.

Cooper said he was standing just a couple feet away from where the fire broke out.

“It was a car that was being processed and it had a battery, a lithium battery and it blew up,” he said.

Within an hour and a half, MDFR were able to contain most of the fire as Cooper and his workers looked on.

“Nobody’s hurt, everybody seems okay,” said Pedro an employee.

Cooper is now calling for more fire hydrants to be implemented in the yard to help speed up the process of putting out future fires.

“If there was infrastructure, we could deal with things a lot better but when you have 15 fire trucks with four guys each, and no fire hydrant, it’s a problem,” he said.

MDFR remains on the scene to extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

