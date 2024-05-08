NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters have gotten the upper hand in a house fire that erupted in Northwest Miami-Dade.

10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home in Northwest 51 Street and Northwest 194th Lane on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to escape safely but the family pet did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.