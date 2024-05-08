NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters put out a fire that engulfed a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home on fire located off Northwest 51 Street and Northwest 194th Lane on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m.

Damage on the back of the home and charred furniture is all that is left after smoke and flames engulfed the home.

The residents of the home were able to escape safely but the family pet did not survive.

“We’re coming out with a dog,” said dispatcher.

One neighbor taking a photo before the Fire Rescue could get on the scene shows the gravity of the fire.

Officials later with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were on the scene to help with the investigation into the cause of the fire, along with a family member who was visibly upset at the loss for his loved ones.

