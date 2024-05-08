NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a home ablaze, located off Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 194th Lane.

Damage on the back of the home and charred furniture is all that is left after smoke and flames engulfed the home.

The residents of the home were able to escape safely but the family pet did not survive. A family member was visibly upset at the loss for his loved ones once he arrived at the scene.

“We’re coming out with a dog,” said dispatcher.

One neighbor took a photo before fire rescue could get on the scene, showing the gravity of the flames.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were on the scene to help with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.