SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were successful in getting the upper hand on a fire that sparked in a garage of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of 154th Avenue and 173rd Lane on Thursday night.

Officials said no one was hurt.

It is unclear if the flames damaged any other part of the home.

It is also unclear what sparked the blaze.

