NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a home fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the first-alarm fire at 205th Street and Northeast 21st Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the side of the home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing smoke pouring out from the attic. The back of the home appeared to be boarded up.

Fire crews struggled to fight the flames due to the multiple items inside the home.

“They’re tossing the stuff there in the pool just to get it out of the way,” said 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn. “There’s a bunch of stuff that’s burning inside the house.”

The homeowner was treated on scene by paramedics for a burn to her arm. She did not require transport to the hospital.

A man working across the street said he watched the house get swallowed by smoke and flames and watched as the homeowner escaped the fire but she was worried about her cat.

“She kept looking up and seeing everything in the smoke and she kept calling for her cat,” said worker Nathan Stringer. “She’s like, ‘My cat, my cat,’ and we’re like, ‘They’ll get your cat. Get out.'”

Minutes later, Stringer said he saw the cat on the roof and began trying to get its attention.

“Cats on the roof, cats on the roof,” he said. “The cat made it out, thank God!”

Neighbors said they ran to help the homeowner, even knocking on the door of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain who lives nearby.

“I ran to the fireman’s house two doors down and I started banging on his door,” said Mona Hesler. “He was Unbelievable everyone..running across…got his helmet..got everything… called people and they were here in seconds.”

Through it all, everyone is happy the fire was extinguished and nobody got seriously hurt.

Area residents say the cat may have knocked a TV over, causing an electrical fire. However, that isn’t confirmed as investigators continue looking into the cause of the flames.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.