AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews extinguished fierce flames that erupted from the seventh floor of an Aventura high-rise apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Northeast 183rd Street on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming multi-story building, and firefighters began conducting a fire attack to put the fire out.

Due to the need for additional units, the call was upgraded to a first alarm, and later a second alarm.

7Skyforce captured residents of the building evacuating to the pool deck area on the west side of the property for safety as officials continue to inspect the interior.

Officials said the fire burned for about 30 minutes before it was extinguished. Ventilation has been established to clear out the remaining smoke.

One patient was checked out at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation continues.

