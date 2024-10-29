MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews in Miami Beach were able to put out the flames of a dumpster fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the billowing flames on 49th and Collins Avenue before 1 p.m.

According to fire officials, a hot object fell down the trash chute during an ongoing roof renovation of the building. This caused the flames to erupt. Due to the dumpster being plastic, it caused the exterior side of the building to be charred.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Tuesday capturing the tall trash chute completely charred from top to bottom.

