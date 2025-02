MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a brush fire that erupted in Downtown Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area near Northwest Ninth Street and First Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Cell phone video captured the fire burning close to a nearby building.

Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames before it could cause any damage.

