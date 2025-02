SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on a fire that broke out at a synagogue in Surfside.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the synagogue at 95th and Collin Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured a large fire rescue response fighting the blaze and venting the lower levels of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.