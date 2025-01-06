AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews appear to have gotten the upper hand on a two-alarm apartment fire in Aventura.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they responded to the scene of an third floor apartment fire located at the 3300 block of Northeast 188th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing fire crews fighting the flames on top of a balcony.

Fire trucks were seen lined up outside of the apartment complex on the roadway.

Firefighters managed to evacuate the residents inside before using standpipes to engage with the blaze. Officials said the fire was isolated to the balcony area.

Fire crews said they were working on ventilating the structure.

A large traffic delay was seen as MDFR trucks and Aventura police blocked off the area where the incident took place.

According to officials, a propane tank within the balcony appears to have ignited, causing the flames. A conclusive cause has yet to be determined and is still pending an investigation.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

