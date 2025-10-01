NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have contained a home fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the first-alarm fire at 205th Street and Northeast 21st Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the side of the home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing smoke pouring out from the attic. The back of the home appeared to be boarded up.

The homeowner was treated on scene by paramedics for a burn to her arm. She did not require transport to the hospital.

A 7News viewer said the owner’s cat is nowhere to be found but did survive the fire.

